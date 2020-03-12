Award-winning principal leaving Webster Groves for Kirkwood School District

KIRKWOOD — Howard Fields, principal of Givens Elementary and Steger Sixth Grade Center in the Webster Groves School District, will become assistant superintendent of human resources for the Kirkwood School District, effective July 1.

Fields is the 2020 National Association of Elementary School Principals' national distinguished principal from Missouri. He came to Webster Groves in 2017 after serving as principal at Koch Elementary in the Riverview Gardens School District. He was named exemplary new principal in 2016 by the state principals’ association.

Fields, 35, is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis, a support and networking group for black educators.

Fields has supported a redistricting plan in Webster Groves which will convert Givens from a magnet to a neighborhood school with boundaries that include homes currently zoned for other schools in the district.