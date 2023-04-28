CHESTERFIELD — A troubled private school founded by developer Paul McKee in 2007 will close in June after dwindling to 23 students.

Barat Academy, the last coed Catholic high school in St. Louis County, will continue to offer international and online courses after shuttering its campus at 17815 Wild Horse Creek Road.

“The COVID pandemic taught educators a great deal about the industrial age model of education and inspired new models of education that better match today’s students and prepare them far better for careers in a fast-changing world,” said Debby Watson, Barat Academy president, in a statement. “Our decade of experience in delivering both in-person and virtual education to students all over the world gives us a jumpstart on strategies for success as we expand our service to international students and extend the benefits to a greater array of U.S. students.”

Barat Academy opened in 2007 on land McKee donated in Dardenne Prairie overlooking Interstate 64 (Highway 40). The independent school faced enrollment and financial struggles from the outset.

McKee, founding chairman of Barat who still serves on its board of directors, spoke at the dedication after years of working to open the school.

“This is just the beginning,” McKee said at the time. “God only knows where these kids will take us.”

By 2011, enrollment grew to 290 students but Barat Academy was sued for $75,000 in unpaid rent and evicted from the Dardenne Prairie building.

The school moved to the current site, formerly Gateway Academy in Chesterfield, later that year.

In November, a circuit judge ruled in favor of landlord Midland States Bank, which was seeking to evict Barat for a second time.

McBride Homes plans to buy the property to build single family homes, Chesterfield officials said Friday.

