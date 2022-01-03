 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Belleville high schools, St. Louis elementary join growing list of schools switching to virtual
0 comments
alert top story

Belleville high schools, St. Louis elementary join growing list of schools switching to virtual

{{featured_button_text}}

Pandemic task force leaders urge residents to avoid crowds for New Year's Eve amid an 'astounding' surge in cases and hospitalizations in the region.

ST. LOUIS — Bryan Hill Elementary will start school online Tuesday because of a high number of staff members under COVID-19 quarantine, according to a St. Louis Public Schools spokesman.

Students will spend at least the first week after winter break learning virtually. Families can pick up meal kits for the week on Tuesday.

Sports practices and games in SLPS are temporarily suspended until all student-athletes test negative for the virus. 

"It may be necessary at some point (for all of SLPS) to transition to virtual instruction, but that decision will be made on a school-by-school basis with the safety of our staff and students as our top priority," reads a letter sent by the district Monday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has more than doubled in the St. Louis region from 26 on Thursday to 54 on Monday as students prepare to return from winter break.

Classes at Belleville East and Belleville West high schools will also move online Wednesday through Friday, the Belleville News-Democrat reported Monday.

Three other school districts in the Metro East — Brooklyn, Edwardsville and East St. Louis — will start classes virtually this week.

There are two current COVID-19 outbreaks in the East St. Louis School District, with 47 cases at Wyvetter Younge School of Excellence and 37 cases at Mason Clark Middle School, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

At least three local Catholic schools will also start the new year in virtual learning, including St. Louis University High School and grade schools St. Alban Roe in Wildwood and St. Joseph in Cottleville.

The University of Illinois and Washington University also announced temporary virtual starts to the spring semester.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What to do if you test positive for COVID-19

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News