Belleville high schools, St. Louis elementary join growing list of schools switching to virtual

Pandemic task force leaders urge residents to avoid crowds for New Year's Eve amid an 'astounding' surge in cases and hospitalizations in the region.

ST. LOUIS — Bryan Hill Elementary will start school online Tuesday because of a high number of staff members under COVID-19 quarantine, according to a St. Louis Public Schools spokesman.

Students will spend at least the first week after winter break learning virtually. Families can pick up meal kits for the week on Tuesday.

Sports practices and games in SLPS are temporarily suspended until all student-athletes test negative for the virus.

"It may be necessary at some point (for all of SLPS) to transition to virtual instruction, but that decision will be made on a school-by-school basis with the safety of our staff and students as our top priority," reads a letter sent by the district Monday.

The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has more than doubled in the St. Louis region from 26 on Thursday to 54 on Monday as students prepare to return from winter break.