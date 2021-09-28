Black student admits to writing racist graffiti in Parkway Central bathrooms

CHESTERFIELD — School District officials on Tuesday announced a "not white" student admitted to writing racist graffiti in multiple bathrooms at Parkway Central High School last week.
A spokeswoman for the district later confirmed in an interview the student was Black. She said officials don't know why the student committed the acts of vandalism, or used the racist slurs.
In a letter to district parents, students and staff, Superintendent Keith Marty said the student's race "does not diminish the hurt it caused or the negative impact it has on our entire community."
"We cannot presume the reasons a student would do this and it will be important to understand why this happened as we move forward," he added.
The messages at Parkway Central included a racial slur against Blacks on the bathroom walls as well as a statement wishing the death of Black people, officials said.
Other racist messages were also written in a bathroom at Parkway North, though few details were available about that incident. An investigation into that incident is ongoing, but district spokeswoman Cathy Kelly said officials are "very close" to finding the culprit.
District officials not believe the two incidents are related, Kelly said.
The discovery of the messages prompted students to walk out in protest last week at multiple high schools. At Parkway some students cursed at school administrators and others were brought to tears.
Marty said in his letter that the walkouts were a "clear indication that more work is needed to ensure our school cultures and communities are safe for each student regardless of their race."
"I want to tell the thousands of students who participated on behalf of themselves and their fellow classmates: I am proud of you for supporting one another and we heard you loud and clear," he wrote.
Central High School Principal Tim McCarthy said in an email to parents Friday that the student had admitted writing the graffiti and would be held accountable. The student's race was not identified at that time.
The incident marked the second time in recent years that a student of color was caught writing racist graffiti in a Parkway high school. In 2017, a non-white student admitted to writing "White lives matter" followed by a racial slur in a Parkway Central bathroom.
Earlier this year, two 18-year-olds, one of whom was Black, were charged with causing property damage after spray-painting racist graffiti on the outside of Kirkwood High School and Nipher and North Kirkwood middle schools.