Black student admits to writing racist graffiti in Parkway Central bathrooms

CHESTERFIELD — School District officials on Tuesday announced a "not white" student admitted to writing racist graffiti in multiple bathrooms at Parkway Central High School last week.

A spokeswoman for the district later confirmed in an interview the student was Black. She said officials don't know why the student committed the acts of vandalism, or used the racist slurs.

In a letter to district parents, students and staff, Superintendent Keith Marty said the student's race "does not diminish the hurt it caused or the negative impact it has on our entire community."

"We cannot presume the reasons a student would do this and it will be important to understand why this happened as we move forward," he added.

The messages at Parkway Central included a racial slur against Blacks on the bathroom walls as well as a statement wishing the death of Black people, officials said.

Other racist messages were also written in a bathroom at Parkway North, though few details were available about that incident. An investigation into that incident is ongoing, but district spokeswoman Cathy Kelly said officials are "very close" to finding the culprit.

District officials not believe the two incidents are related, Kelly said.

