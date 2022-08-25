Blythe Bernhard on the new state law impacting school librarians: Inside the Post-Dispatch

This week on the Inside the Post-Dispatch podcast, education reporter Blythe Bernhard discusses a range of education issues with podcast hosts Beth O'Malley and Liz Miller, from a new state law causing concerns for school librarians to changes at St. Louis Public Schools.
Buses were up to an hour late Monday picking up students for at least eight schools in St. Louis.
The search is on for Kelvin Adams' replacement after 14 years in the role.
Bus service will be suspended for at least two weeks for six high schools and two elementary schools.
More than half of the programs have waiting lists this year, a 46% increase from 2021, according to the nonprofit Afterschool Alliance based in Washington.
A parent group in St. Charles County has posted links to file police reports against school employees.
A nationwide search for Adams' replacement has been announced.