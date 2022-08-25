 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blythe Bernhard on the new state law impacting school librarians: Inside the Post-Dispatch

This week on the Inside the Post-Dispatch podcast, education reporter Blythe Bernhard discusses a range of education issues with podcast hosts Beth O'Malley and Liz Miller, from a new state law causing concerns for school librarians to changes at St. Louis Public Schools.

