Blythe Bernhard's memorable stories from 2021: Some good news, for a break from pandemic stress

Education coverage in 2021 was a lot like 2020 — students in and out of virtual school, fights over masks and a lot of worry about what it means to grow up during a pandemic. That's why I'm highlighting some good news stories, more memorable for what they aren't about (COVID-19) than what they are. I tried to work some of these positive stories into the beat, because the memories are real and important, too:

The first girls in St. Louis earn the rank of Eagle Scout: “This is a powerful moment for these young women, for all Eagle Scouts, and for our nation,” said Jenn Hancock, the BSA’s national chair for programs. “People recognize Eagle Scouts as individuals of the highest caliber, and for the first time, that title isn’t limited by gender.”