Budget cuts, furloughs coming to St. Louis Community College in coronavirus fallout

Faced with budget cuts, the chancellor and other senior leaders of St. Louis Community College have agreed to take furloughs one day a month from July through December.

Other actions include a hiring freeze and reduced travel, training and operational spending.

“While these decisions were not easy, they are necessary as we are doing what we can to keep the College and its employees whole for as long as we can during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chancellor Jeff Pittman in a statement released Monday. The total savings from the six-day furloughs was not immediately available.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced on Monday $41 million in cuts to higher education in the 2020 budget, equaling the total payout to colleges for June.

Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic also has led to budget cuts including furloughs or layoffs at St. Louis University, Washington University, Lindenwood University and the University of Missouri, among others across the state.

