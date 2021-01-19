Candidates file to run for three open seats on St. Louis Public Schools board

The board of education for St. Louis Public Schools will have at least two new members after the April 6 election.

The general election ballot will include three open seats to fill on the seven-member school board.

Incumbent Natalie Vowell is defending her seat, while board president Dorothy Rohde Collins and vice president Susan Jones did not file for re-election.

Other candidates who filed by the Tuesday deadline include former school board members Bill Haas and David Jackson along with Antoinette (Toni) Cousins, Matt Davis, Emily Hubbard, David Merideth, Daffney Moore, J.L. Mendoza Quinones and Alisha Sonnier.

Board members will oversee the closure of at least eight schools in the district by next fall. A decision to close the historic Sumner High School was delayed until March.

The SLPS elected board regained control of the district in 2019 after 12 years under a state-appointed board. Elections for four-year terms on the board are held every two years.

A three-member special administrative board took over the district in 2007, when the district lost accreditation after poor financial and academic performance. The district regained full accreditation in 2017 after improvements to graduation rates and finances, among other measures.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.