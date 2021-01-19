 Skip to main content
Candidates file to run for three open seats on St. Louis Public Schools board
Missouri Board of Education votes to return control of the city's public schools to an elected board

Members of the St. Louis Public Schools Elected Board Joyce Roberts (front row, left to right) Susan Jones, Dorothy Rohde Collins, Natalie Vowell and Donna Jones react to the applause of the crowd after the Missouri Board of Education voted to return control of the city's public schools to an elected board after 12 years of state control during a meeting in St. Louis on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Also pictured is Special Administrative Board President Rick Sullivan(second row left) and Superintendent Kelvin Adams (second row right). Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

The board of education for St. Louis Public Schools will have at least two new members after the April 6 election.

The general election ballot will include three open seats to fill on the seven-member school board.

Incumbent Natalie Vowell is defending her seat, while board president Dorothy Rohde Collins and vice president Susan Jones did not file for re-election.

Other candidates who filed by the Tuesday deadline include former school board members Bill Haas and David Jackson along with Antoinette (Toni) Cousins, Matt Davis, Emily Hubbard, David Merideth, Daffney Moore, J.L. Mendoza Quinones and Alisha Sonnier.

Board members will oversee the closure of at least eight schools in the district by next fall. A decision to close the historic Sumner High School was delayed until March.

The SLPS elected board regained control of the district in 2019 after 12 years under a state-appointed board. Elections for four-year terms on the board are held every two years.

A three-member special administrative board took over the district in 2007, when the district lost accreditation after poor financial and academic performance. The district regained full accreditation in 2017 after improvements to graduation rates and finances, among other measures.

