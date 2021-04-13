Charter schools could see more money under GOP-backed measure advancing in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The Republican-controlled Missouri House gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a plan to shift millions of dollars from public schools to charter schools.

In St. Louis, the plan could siphon as much as $17 million from the public school district as part of a proposal to alter how school funding is calculated in districts where charter schools are allowed.

If fully approved, the change would go into effect in June 2024.

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs, would put the focus of school funding on students rather than school districts.

It advanced to final passage stage on a 87-60 vote.

Charter schools are publicly funded and free to attend, but are regulated differently than traditional public schools. With a few exceptions, charter schools in Missouri are allowed only in Kansas City and St. Louis.