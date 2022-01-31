Stay up to date on life and culture in St. Louis.
❄️ Check the latest local school and business closings
Related to this story
Most Popular
Curtis Cain, a finalist for national superintendent of the year, will move from Wentzville to Rockwood.
Several St. Louis-area school districts have encountered recent challenges to library books; Wentzville banned one.
Marcus Robinson has drawn sharp criticism from Normandy residents and North County leaders as superintendent of schools.
Missouri's attorney general filed suit against 36 school districts across the state over masking.
East St. Louis parents want option for remote schooling: 'This virus is serious.'
The Missouri School Boards’ Association, facing severe staffing issues because of COVID, seeks a meeting with Eric Schmitt.
With as much as 6-9 inches of snow possible in the region, the university made the decision Monday to switch to virtual learning and work as of midweek.
Don Riffe, 59, who had served as police chief at the Jefferson County community college since 2018, died on Thursday, school officials said.
‘I know we think teachers are superheroes, but they get sick and also their family members get sick.’
Five campuses in the Normandy Schools Collaborative, including Normandy High, moved online Friday.