Clayton schools superintendent announces retirement

CLAYTON — Superintendent of schools Sean Doherty will step down at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, the Clayton board of education has announced.

Doherty has served as superintendent of the Clayton district since July 2016, replacing Sharmon Wilkinson in the role.

Doherty began his career as a teacher and principal in the Webster Groves and Parkway school districts. Prior to his appointment as superintendent, he worked in Clayton schools as a principal and as the assistant superintendent of human resources.

The retirement announcement came as a surprise to the board of education, which voted to extend Doherty's contract earlier this year. Doherty's annual salary is $223,775.

"While we regrettably accepted his decision (to retire), we also support his desire to find a new path at this point in his career," reads an email from the board. "We recognize this school year presents unique challenges, and Dr. Doherty is fully committed to leading the district through the end of the current academic year. We look forward to accomplishing great things together this school year."

The board has launched a national search for Doherty's replacement.

