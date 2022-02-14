Collinsville school board votes to make masks recommended, not required

COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville school district Board of Education voted at a special meeting Monday that masks will be highly recommended but no longer required in its schools.

The board's decision was unanimous, and takes effect Tuesday. The decision does not apply to buses, which fall under federal transportation rules that currently require masks.

The decision comes on the heels of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement last week that a statewide indoor mask mandate would be lifted at the end of the month. That announcement did not apply to schools, however.

It also follows a central Illinois judge's ruling earlier this month to grant a temporary restraining order that prevents school districts statewide from requiring students to wear masks in classrooms. The judge said Pritzker had overstepped his legal authority with the statewide mandate; the state appealed the ruling.

In a statement after the meeting, Superintendent Mark B. Skertich acknowledged Pritzker's decision last week, but did not address the court ruling. Collinsville district officials did not drop the school mask mandate after the court ruling, saying that their lawyers interpreted the ruling as only applying to those in the district named as plaintiffs in the case.

Skertich also cited declining numbers of COVID-19 cases in the district and updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said that other mitigation strategies would remain in effect.

"While we all want to put the pandemic in our rearview mirror, we have learned the past few years that a COVID surge may occur and there may be a time when the district, building, or specific classes may require masks for a short period of time," the statement said.