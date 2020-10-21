Community colleges see steep drops in enrollment, bucking economic trends

The largest enrollment slide among local community colleges was at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, where the student population dropped to 4,683, down more than one-quarter of enrollment from fall 2019.

“Lewis and Clark is an open access institution, and we realize that not all of our students are comfortable working in the virtual environment that has become necessary due to the pandemic,” said Brett Reinert, associate vice president for strategic initiatives.

Community colleges in Illinois report an average enrollment decline of 14% for fall 2020, compared with decreases of 3% to 4% in each of the prior four years, according to the Illinois Community College Board.

Even before the pandemic, colleges faced growing financial trouble because of a long-term decline in birth rates, state budget cuts and an over-reliance on tuition dollars. MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, closed after the spring 2020 semester, a decision complicated by the pandemic but caused primarily by declining enrollment and a small endowment, leaders said.

Among local universities, Southern Illinois University Carbondale saw the highest increase this year in first-year students, up 31% over 2019. But the school’s overall undergraduate enrollment of 11,366 is still down 3% from last year.