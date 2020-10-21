Community colleges see steep drops in enrollment, bucking economic trends

Community colleges nationwide prepared for an influx of students last spring because of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
When the economy struggles, people turn to community colleges for low-cost education and job skills. Economists figured the trend would continue as college students opted to stay closer to home and pay lower tuition for virtual classes.
Instead, freshmen didn’t show up and older students dropped out.
“Living superceded learning,” said Gary Stocker, founder of the St. Louis-based research firm College Viability. “It’s not an issue of affordable tuition. It’s about paying rent, putting food on the table.”
Nationally, community college enrollment is down nearly 10% from last year. Overall undergraduate enrollment is down 4%. The drop is led by freshmen or first-year students, down 16% at four-year colleges and 23% at community colleges. The enrollment decline is steepest in the Midwest compared with other regions, according to an October report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
Four-year colleges can expect to see even steeper declines in the next few years, Stocker said.
“There are trickle-down negative impacts,” he said. “Those who have normally been at community college, it means they’re not going to move on to UMSL or Mizzou.”
Enrollment at St. Louis Community College fell to 15,206 this fall, down 12% from last year. The decline in enrollment among Black men was steepest, down 31%.
College leaders have taken surveys of current and former students to ask why they didn’t come to school this fall.
“What we did not know was the impact that COVID-19 would have on our populations of color,” said Christine Davis, vice chancellor of student affairs.
Black people have experienced disproportionate rates of illness and death during the pandemic, along with job losses and wage cuts. Community college courses became less of a priority, Davis said.
The college has stepped up a marketing campaign for its supportive services including food assistance, counseling and grants for child care. First-time students are given laptops for online classes, and the campuses’ parking lots are available for wireless internet access.
“They don’t check at the door the issues they are dealing with,” Davis said.
Most classes will be offered online this year, including in the spring semester. Davis said leaders hope enrollment will rebound when students and staff can fully return to campus.
At St. Charles Community College, enrollment is down 6% from fall 2019 — to 6,039 students. The drop was not as steep as projected for the fall, according to Barbara Kavalier, SCCC president, who credits in part “a strong online education support team and dedicated faculty who transitioned smoothly to online courses.”
The largest enrollment slide among local community colleges was at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, where the student population dropped to 4,683, down more than one-quarter of enrollment from fall 2019.
“Lewis and Clark is an open access institution, and we realize that not all of our students are comfortable working in the virtual environment that has become necessary due to the pandemic,” said Brett Reinert, associate vice president for strategic initiatives.
Community colleges in Illinois report an average enrollment decline of 14% for fall 2020, compared with decreases of 3% to 4% in each of the prior four years, according to the Illinois Community College Board.
Even before the pandemic, colleges faced growing financial trouble because of a long-term decline in birth rates, state budget cuts and an over-reliance on tuition dollars. MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, closed after the spring 2020 semester, a decision complicated by the pandemic but caused primarily by declining enrollment and a small endowment, leaders said.
Among local universities, Southern Illinois University Carbondale saw the highest increase this year in first-year students, up 31% over 2019. But the school’s overall undergraduate enrollment of 11,366 is still down 3% from last year.
Spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith said the jump in freshman class size was not pandemic-related but due to heightened recruitment efforts in southern Illinois high schools. Following another national and local trend, the university has also made the SAT and ACT college entrance exams optional to attract more applicants.
St. Louis University had one of the steepest drops among freshmen, with 1,541 matriculating this fall, down from a record high of nearly 1,900 last year. Total undergraduate enrollment fell 11% to 7,421.
Most colleges refunded room and board fees when the spring 2020 semester was cut short, with many still mired in lawsuits from students over tuition refunds. On Friday, Lindenwood University sued Zurich American Insurance Co. in federal court because the company denied the university’s claims for COVID-19 losses, including $5 million in housing refunds.
“Colleges are losing billions of dollars,” said Jack Maguire of the college consulting firm Maguire Associates in Massachusetts. “It may not be the end of it if this new wave hits and students are sent home again.”
Colleen Schrappen of the Post-Dispatch and wire services contributed to this report.
