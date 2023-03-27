Sister Mary Grace Walsh, president of Cor Jesu Academy in south St. Louis County, has been named superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of New York.

Walsh, who has led the Catholic girls' high school since 2020, will take on the role in July.

"We are fortunate to find an educator of the quality of Sr. Mary Grace Walsh to help our schools meet the challenges and seize the opportunities they are encountering, just as she has done so superbly in helping Cor Jesu Academy maintain its tremendous level of excellence,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York and Ballwin native, in a statement.

At Cor Jesu, Walsh led the school's strategic planning and pandemic response and oversaw the new Blessed Clelia scholarship and RISE academic and leadership program for middle school girls.

Walsh taught English and Theology at Cor Jesu from 1987 to 1992 before serving as a teacher and administrator across the country, including the Archdiocese of New York. She has a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from St. Louis University and a doctoral degree in educational administration and church leadership from Fordham University.

"I will leave Cor Jesu this summer sad for my departure, but excited for the future of this extraordinary school,” Walsh said in a statement. “I have such confidence in the leadership in place and the charism of my congregation, imbued in every aspect of the organization."

The school's board of directors will conduct a search for Walsh's replacement.