Coronavirus outbreak linked to graduation, prom at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Missouri

More than 20 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the graduation ceremony or prom for St. Dominic High School.
The O'Fallon, Missouri, school hosted an outdoor graduation on July 8 and an offsite prom was held two days later. There were 19 students who tested positive and another two guests, according to a press release sent Monday by the school.
All student activities at the school are canceled through Aug. 9. Classes are scheduled to start Aug. 17.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.