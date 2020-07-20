You are the owner of this article.
Coronavirus outbreak linked to graduation, prom at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Missouri
Coronavirus outbreak linked to graduation, prom at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Missouri

More than 20 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the graduation ceremony or prom for St. Dominic High School.

The O'Fallon, Missouri, school hosted an outdoor graduation on July 8 and an offsite prom was held two days later. There were 19 students who tested positive and another two guests, according to a press release sent Monday by the school.

All student activities at the school are canceled through Aug. 9. Classes are scheduled to start Aug. 17.

