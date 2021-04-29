Culture struggle over equity and race rages in Rockwood School District

“Asking teachers to conceal anything from parents does not reflect the mission, vision and values of the Rockwood School District,” reads Willott’s email sent Friday to parents. “As a district, we strive for transparency, and we recognize that open communication is vital between parents and staff to best serve the needs of our students. We also value you as essential partners and allies in the education of our children, and we are always willing to discuss questions or concerns related to all aspects of your children’s education.”

Janet Deidrick, whose son is in ninth grade, said she was “heartsick” when listening to the audio book and hearing what she describes as racial stereotypes and anti-police sentiment.

“It seems that they have an agenda to turn our children into political activists and we don’t believe that’s what school is for, especially when only one side is being shown,” she said. “I don’t think they’re bringing the races together, I think they’re dividing.”