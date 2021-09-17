'Devious lick' TikTok challenge hits St. Louis area schools, bathrooms

ST. LOUIS — Area schools reported thefts and vandalism this week amid a viral TikTok challenge in which students post videos of themselves stealing from or vandalizing school bathrooms and classrooms.

Rockwood, Mehlville, Kirkwood and St. Louis Public Schools have each reported evidence of the so-called "devious lick" challenge on their campuses. Across the country, the trend has forced schools in several states to restrict bathroom use and TikTok to remove videos from its platform.

The trend began earlier this month when a TikTok user posted a video showing a box of disposable masks they claimed to have been stolen from a school. Other users then started to post their own "licks," or thefts, each trying to outdo the other.

Rockwood spokesman David Morrison said they've seen "minor vandalism" at all four high schools in the district, including soap dispensers being ripped off the walls.

And in Kirkwood, staff have reported "a few isolated incidents" of vandalism in its secondary schools and are "reacting as necessary," communications officer Steph Deidrick said.