East St. Louis public schools switching to remote learning for two weeks

EAST ST. LOUIS — The school district here has opted to return to remote learning next week when students come back from winter break due to rising COVID-19 positivity rates in the region.

Students in East St. Louis School District 189 will resume classes on Tuesday, but only via remote instruction, the district announced on its website and social media on Friday. That will last through Jan. 14.

There is no school scheduled for Jan. 17, to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The district said that it intends to resume in-person learning on Jan. 18.

During remote instruction, school will operate on a five-hour academic schedule from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; students are to use their district-issued devices. Those needing technological support should contact their building principal or call 618-646-3322, the district said.