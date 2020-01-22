Education Secretary DeVos may be in Missouri next week

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri officials are making plans for a possible visit next week by Betsy DeVos, the U.S. Secretary of Education.

Although her office has not confirmed the trek to the capital city, DeVos is expected to be announced as the keynote speaker at an event organized by a conservative legal organization.

The Federalist Society’s annual Missouri conference is slated for Monday in the House chambers. An announcement on the keynote speaker is expected to come on Friday.

The schedule includes speeches from statewide officials and panel discussions, including one on school choice.

The school choice session will be moderated by U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk, who was recently confirmed by the U.S. Senate for a post serving Missouri’s eastern district over the objections of opponents who said she is not qualified.

Among the panelists is Doug Thaman, executive director of the Missouri Charter Schools Association.