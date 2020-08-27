 Skip to main content
Edwardsville elementary students switch back to full-time in-person school
EDWARDSVILLE — Students in Edwardsville district elementary schools can return to in-person learning five days a week starting Monday. Middle school and high school students will stay on a hybrid schedule, attending two days in the buildings each week.

The Edwardsville School Board decided Monday to expand in-person learning for younger students even as Madison County is under an "orange" warning status for coronavirus rates. District leaders will work with the county health department on district-specific metrics instead of countywide rates for making decisions about school schedules.  

"The health department has informed the District that there is no evidence of any school-based transmission at this time," according to a message posted Tuesday on the district's website. "In addition, it was shared at the Board meeting last night that many local pediatricians continue to advocate for in-person instruction to occur to the greatest extent possible."

Elementary schools opened this week on a hybrid schedule. All students in the district will continue to have the choice of attending school remotely.

Families should still be prepared for a shift to remote learning, the message read. A "small number" of students and staff members are quarantined because of infection or exposure to COVID-19, according to the district.

Sports