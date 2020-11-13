Edwardsville High School moves all classes online for 2 weeks amid COVID-19 surge

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville High School is the latest St. Louis area school to move all classes online amid a surge in coronavirus cases, according to a Friday news release from District 7 Superintendent Jason Henderson.

The move, slated to start Monday and last through the end of Thanksgiving break on Nov. 29, applies only to Edwardsville High School. Instructional plans for elementary and middle schools in District 7 remain unchanged.

Over the past two weeks, 12 students at Edwardsville High have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the news release, and 220 students have quarantined after close contact with someone who tested positive.

In the past week, three different outbreaks have been identified in the school, according to the release.

In all, 31 students and five staff members at Edwardsville High have tested positive for the virus, according to district data. At Lincoln Middle School, in the same district, 12 students and four staff members have tested positive.

Other area school districts to move classes online include high schools in the Mehlville School District, some elementary school grades in the Riverview Gardens School District and middle and high schools in the Wentzville School District.

