A new Webster Groves School Board member will be chosen soon from among eight people who filed qualifying letters for a vacancy. The appointee will serve through April, when there will be a two-year election for the term vacated when Arnold Stricker resigned this month. Three regular three-year terms will also be filled at that time.
Board members said Monday night they would like to have all seven seats filled soon. They also indicated that current members may give a preference to some of the candidates based on how well they mirror Stricker’s policies, based on the majority’s preference.
“This will all be public, and will and must be addressed in open session,” said board President Amy Clendennon.
Stricker left because he was moving from the district. Regular terms expire in April for Clendennon, Jo Doll and David Addison.
Candidates who filed qualifying letters were, in order: Joel Oliver (the only former board member), Stephanie Margolis, Brian McQueary, Rob Stuber, Elisa Crouch Tomich, Paul A. Barrs, Erin Gunn and Kevin Mitchell.