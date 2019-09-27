Eight schools in the St. Louis area were named national Blue Ribbon Schools for 2019, including three from the Francis Howell School District.
The awards announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Education are based on academic performance and improvements on standardized tests and graduation rates.
Nationally, there were 312 public and 50 private schools named Blue Ribbon Schools in the award's 37th year.
The Blue Ribbon Schools in the St. Louis region for 2019 are:
- Becky-David Elementary, Francis Howell School District
- Daniel Boone Elementary, Francis Howell
- Warren Elementary, Francis Howell
- Conway Elementary, Ladue
- Westchester Elementary, Kirkwood
- Aviston Elementary, Aviston, Ill.
- Columbus Elementary, Edwardsville
- Rogers Elementary, Waterloo