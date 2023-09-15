EUREKA — The Gateway Space Station met the Gateway to the West on Friday when a NASA official spoke to science and math students at his alma mater, Eureka High School.

“Being from St. Louis maybe I’m a little biased, but the gateway name has a lot of connections,” said Sean Fuller, international partner manager for NASA’s Gateway program and 1992 Eureka High graduate.

Just like Lewis and Clark, the astronauts are exploring and learning how to go farther to live somewhere new, he said.

“Some of the fun as you learn in your science classes is discovering new things,” said Fuller, 49. “The things you’re studying now, we’re studying as well.”

The Gateway Space Station is expected to start its trip to the moon in 2025, with the first crew following in 2028. The station will then serve as the launching pad for the first mission to Mars. A group of astronauts and engineers from NASA and Canadian and European space agencies met in St. Louis this week for a planning retreat for the project.

When established at the moon, the Gateway Space Station will be about one-sixth the size of the International Space Station, which flew over St. Louis on Friday. Plans call for a crew of four astronauts to take one trip a year to the moon and live on the space station for 30 to 60 days researching human health and solar radiation and conducting other experiments. The mission to Mars, potentially launching in the 2030s, will take one year each way with a stopover on the planet for a few months.

A Eureka student asked the team, “Why Mars?”

It’s the closest, most habitable target for the next frontier in space exploration, they said.

“Mars is within our grasp. If I can go somewhere, I want to go there,” said Ken Podwalski, a Gateway program manager from the Canadian Space Agency. “Space exploration can make us stronger, better, smarter. It’s a healthy thing for the human species to be doing.”

Julia Badger, a 2000 graduate of Francis Howell High School, is also working on the Gateway program as a vehicle systems manager for NASA.

“Growing up here, we’re not close to any NASA space centers. But that doesn’t mean we have less dreams here,” she said.

While a student at Eureka High, Fuller participated in the Navy JROTC program and was on the swim and water polo teams. His favorite class was chemistry. Now he works in Texas at the NASA Space Center Houston.

“When I was that age, I knew what I wanted to do but never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be where I am,” he said after the talk in the school’s theater. “It’s pretty special to see the students and what they’re doing in their labs, and the teachers that make it happen.”

Eureka principal Corey Sink said it was so meaningful for students to see where their studies can take them.

“This helps connect the dots from what they’re learning in the classroom,” Sink said. “You can reach for the stars literally and figuratively.”