EUREKA — Parents in the Rockwood School District are outraged after a racist incident earlier this week at one of the district's high schools, and they say it's indicative of a larger problem.

A student posted a video on social media Thursday of bathroom stall doors at Eureka High School labeled "white toilet" and "colored toilet," according to Rockwood School District Superintendent Curtis Cain. The high school is one of four in the west St. Louis County district, the largest in the area and one of the most affluent.

"My heart just broke," said Elizabeth Brown, who has two daughters enrolled at Eureka High. "I know for a fact there are good, loving people who want a diverse, well-rounded education for our kids. And these incidents take away from them. It's out of pure ignorance and hate."

The markings, which appeared to have been printed using a label maker, were removed by the time school staff became aware of the video, Principal Corey Sink wrote in an email to parents Friday afternoon, and the video was later taken down. The student who posted the video is subject to the district's disciplinary code, Sink said.

"We want everyone in our community, especially those harmed by this post, to know that we stand firmly against any and all forms of racism," Sink wrote. "The actions of one or a few will not deter us from our mission to honor, value and protect our students and staff."

Tensions in the district over diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives have flared up in recent years. Rockwood student services director Terry Harris, whose department oversaw programming for Black students, resigned in January, and last fall the Rockwood School Board voted to end three programs primarily serving Black students in the majority-white district.

Though faculty and staff do their best to support students, the incident is a symptom of a larger problem, Brown said.

"This is a culture issue at Eureka," Brown said.

Holly Tinker and her daughter, Corynn, a sophomore at Eureka High, connected the incident to recent turmoil at the school surrounding diversity and race. Controversies at the school have grown since the pandemic as discontent grew among a group of parents over COVID-19 health orders, diversity initiatives and library content.

"There's been no healing from the trauma," Holly Tinker said.

Corynn Tinker said as a member of the LGBTQ community, she has also been targeted as political uproar grew.

"I want the administrators to step up," she said. "It seems like they're not going to anytime soon."

The district has "more work to do" to address racism, the superintendent wrote in his email Friday.

But the district's ability to address racism has been hampered by a loss of leadership, said Rhonda Shrum, a parent with kids in another district high school and a member of the Rockwood Equity Parent Advisory Council. The council advises the district on progress in diversity, equity and inclusion. About 8% of the Rockwood district students are Black, compared with 6% at Eureka High.

"We just met the other night to see how we can move this initiative forward, and for this to come out immediately after is a kick in the gut," said Shrum, who is also a substitute teacher for the district. "We knew we had things to work on, and this just shows we have so much more than we imagined."

Brown's daughter, Bekah Brown, is a 14-year-old freshman at Eureka High and saw the post circulating on social media. She's white, and she said she knew some of her Black or mixed-race friends have faced prejudice at school. But she was shocked by the blatantly racist incident.

"Maybe the school should have an assembly, just have a big talk about what happened and why it's wrong," Bekah Brown said.

Sloan Sheffield has a son at Eureka High, and her daughter graduated in 2021.

"My daughter's response was, 'I'm glad I'm out of there,'" Sheffield said.

Eureka High has been at the center of other controversies. In 2020, at least two racist incidents happened within months of each other at the school. The year after that, there was an uproar over the district's decision to remove a "thin blue line" flag from Eureka High's baseball caps.

District officials were investigating whether the student who posted the video Thursday also put up the labels, said district spokeswoman Mary LaPak.

School board members said they were aware of the racist bathroom labels but declined to comment, deferring to board President Jaime Bayes. She didn't respond to a request for comment Saturday afternoon.

There is a school board election on April 4.