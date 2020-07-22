Ferguson-Florissant School District to start school year online-only
Ferguson-Florissant School District to start school year online-only

The Ferguson-Florissant School Board voted unanimously Wednesday to begin the school year with online-only learning. 

Online-only learning will last through at least October 21, the end of the district's first quarter. 

The district will provide each student in the third through 12th grade with a Google Chromebook, and it also purchased with CARES Act money internet hot spots to ensure each student has access to wireless internet. 

The first day of school in the district is scheduled for August 24. 

Hazelwood School District also voted unanimously Tuesday night to start the school year online-only. 

Several other area school districts have announced plans for a blended model, where students can either split time between online and in-person learning or choose to do one or the other full time. 

For a list of what various school districts have decided, visit here

