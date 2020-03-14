You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ferguson-Florissant schools to close as precaution against coronavirus
0 comments

Ferguson-Florissant schools to close as precaution against coronavirus

Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months
In the classroom

123rf.com

 123rf.com

ST. LOUIS — Ferguson-Florissant School District officials said Saturday that all its campuses will close Wednesday until April 3 as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, but that remote instruction would continue.

Students will have a half day of class on Monday, so that staff can get additional training for online instruction, Joseph Davis, superintendent of schools, said in a press release.

He said students will have a full day of class on Tuesday “to distribute devices and materials to continue teaching and learning while students are at home.”

He said there won’t be instruction while on spring break, March 21-29.

The district has about 11,000 students. 

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports