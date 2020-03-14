Ferguson-Florissant schools to close as precaution against coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — Ferguson-Florissant School District officials said Saturday that all its campuses will close Wednesday until April 3 as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, but that remote instruction would continue.

Students will have a half day of class on Monday, so that staff can get additional training for online instruction, Joseph Davis, superintendent of schools, said in a press release.

He said students will have a full day of class on Tuesday “to distribute devices and materials to continue teaching and learning while students are at home.”

He said there won’t be instruction while on spring break, March 21-29.

The district has about 11,000 students.

This story will be updated.

