Fontbonne to sell JFK high school site in west St. Louis County

MANCHESTER — Fontbonne University plans to sell the former John F. Kennedy Catholic High School site in west St. Louis County. The property is listed for $15 million.
The Catholic university based in Clayton purchased the 23-acre campus at 500 Woods Mill Road in 2018 with plans to expand its graduate programs and athletic facilities.
“We have decided to release the property and invest our focus and resources entirely on our main Clayton campus and on new methods of learning, including online instruction, to best serve our current and future students. This decision aligns with our key strategic imperatives, which include responding to a rapidly changing environment, generating new revenue streams and expanding access to higher education. Simply put, our Clayton campus is our foundation and our heart,” said Joseph Deighton, Fontbonne's interim chief operating officer, in a statement.
Since 2013, Fontbonne's enrollment has declined by about 500 students to 1,200. Kennedy High closed in 2017 because of low enrollment.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!