Fontbonne to sell JFK high school site in west St. Louis County

“We have decided to release the property and invest our focus and resources entirely on our main Clayton campus and on new methods of learning, including online instruction, to best serve our current and future students. This decision aligns with our key strategic imperatives, which include responding to a rapidly changing environment, generating new revenue streams and expanding access to higher education. Simply put, our Clayton campus is our foundation and our heart,” said Joseph Deighton, Fontbonne's interim chief operating officer, in a statement.