ST. LOUIS — A former vice president of Fontbonne University will return in the role of president starting in July 2020.
Nancy Blattner left Fontbonne in 2009 when she was named president of Caldwell University in New Jersey.
Blattner replaces Michael Pressimone, who announced in July he will step down as Fontbonne's president at the end of the 2019-2020 school year after six years in the position.
Dennis Gipson, the chairman of the school's board of trustees, serves as interim chief operating officer.
“Dr. Blattner was highly regarded in her time at Fontbonne and we are thrilled to bring her back to campus as our next president,” Gipson said in a statement. “Her familiarity with our mission, existing reputation with many of our faculty, and recent experience leading a similar Catholic university make her an ideal choice for Fontbonne, especially as we approach our 100th year and plan for the next century.”
Blattner is from Cape Girardeau and previously held leadership positions at Southeast Missouri State University, where she earned a bachelor's and a master's degree. Her doctorate in educational psychology is from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.