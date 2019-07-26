ST. LOUIS — Michael Pressimone will step down as president of Fontbonne University at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, the university has announced.
A press release cited Pressimone's desire to be closer to family as the reason for the departure after six years at the university's helm.
“It has been my privilege and honor to serve Fontbonne University and I am thankful for the many individuals who have entrusted me in this role,” Pressimone said in a statement. “As president, I have strived to be an inspirational and faithful leader during challenging times in the world of higher education. I wish nothing but the best for the future of the university.”
Dennis Gipson, the chairman of the school's board of trustees, will take on the role of interim chief operating officer and help with the search for a new leader. Gipson is the former president and CEO of Hussmann International/Ingersoll Rand Ltd.
Pressimone marks the sixth recent departure from the top post at local colleges, following Mark Wrighton at Washington University, Tom George at University of Missouri-St. Louis, Dwaun Warmack of Harris-Stowe State University and Michael Shonrock of Lindenwood University. James Dennis of McKendree University in Lebanon also announced his retirement after the 2019-2020 school year.