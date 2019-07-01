MANCHESTER • Classes will start this fall at Fontbonne University's West Campus including graduate programs in computer science, cybersecurity and business.
The 23-acre campus at 500 Woods Mill Road in Manchester was formerly Kennedy High School, which closed in 2017. Fontbonne University purchased the school from the Archdiocese of St. Louis in 2018.
Heather Rich has been named executive director of the new campus, which is also expected to house Fontbonne's athletics facilities.
Fontbonne is a private Catholic institution based in Clayton with about 1,500 students. The west campus could have 500 students within a few years, according to Fontbonne's zoning application. Doctorate-level education courses will be offered in spring 2020.
Rich previously served as associate vice president for advancement at Fontbonne. She has also held leadership positions at St. Louis University, where she earned a master's degree in organizational development, and Northwestern University.