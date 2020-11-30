For some St. Louis schools, snow days are another casualty of the pandemic

Every winter, Gavin and Wyatt Hunsel look forward to the occasional snow day. They grab their sleds and head for the hills in their backyard or nearby Blanchette Park in St. Charles, then settle in on the couch with hot chocolate and a movie.

This year, they'll attend their middle and high school classes from their computers regardless of the weather. The St. Charles School District decided to switch to virtual learning for up to five snow days this year. The snow days will be called in advance when possible, allowing students and staff to take home their laptops. Traditional snow days with no virtual learning will still be called if road conditions are unexpectedly treacherous after a surprise storm.

"We understand this is a change, but the use of virtual learning snow days is the alternative to making up snow days at the end of the year, and this will be our practice as we move forward in the future," Superintendent Jason Sefrit wrote in a recent letter to families.

Snow days are just the latest casualty of the pandemic for schoolchildren, who have missed out on prom, graduation, assemblies, field trips and other traditions since March. Because students and teachers are already set up for distance learning, many school administrators are less willing to forfeit more educational time than necessary.