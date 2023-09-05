CLAYTON — A former Ritenour High School choir teacher has been acquitted of sexual abuse charges.

St. Louis County Judge Ellen Ribaudo found Richard Bell not guilty of felony sexual contact with a student after an Aug. 22 bench trial.

Bell, 61, was indicted in June 2022 and accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old student in his choir class at Ritenour High School.

His accuser, along with another student who allegedly witnessed the sexual contact and two others who testified they were prior victims, took the stand during the bench trial, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office. Bell also testified on his own behalf.

Ribaudo wrote in her judgment that she reached her verdict after finding insufficient evidence of physical contact between Bell and the student.