Former St. Louis gang member is named Missouri's Teacher of the Year

Cockrell says he grew up in St. Louis thinking he had no future ahead of him and was destined to end up like his friends, "dead or in jail."

Cockrell's speech was so inspiring that the school district shared a video on YouTube where "Mr. DC" offers more details about his life.

In the video, Cockrell says he owes his whole life to the teachers who guided him in the right direction. He specifically thanks a man named Ken for looking out for him at a boys' home where he lived for a year during middle school.

"He taught me it's okay to be tough, but at the same time it's okay to be compassionate," Cockrell said in the video. "He was like a father figure to me."

In 7th grade, Cockrell was adopted by his football coach and his wife and went on to graduate from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

"No, I'm not Micahel Oher from 'The Blindside,' although I did have dreams of the NFL," Cockrell said in his acceptance speech. "My message for teachers is understanding the power that we have to make positive or negative impacts in the lives of others."