Former superintendent, choir teacher in Ferguson-Florissant schools die from coronavirus

Former Ferguson-Florissant schools superintendent Stan Scheer died in Colorado on Dec. 13 of COVID-19. He was 77.

Scheer led the north St. Louis County district from 1996 to 1999 before moving to Colorado to serve as superintendent of Littleton schools. He previously served as an assistant superintendent for Rockwood schools.

Scheer's wife Marian also died from the virus days earlier, according to media reports from Colorado.

Retired McCluer North High School choir teacher Richard “Ike” Eichenberger died Wednesday, also of coronavirus, according to a letter to parents from Ferguson-Florissant Superintendent Joseph Davis.

"The dangers of this virus are real, and our families, community and nation has lost so many lives as a result," Davis wrote Thursday. "Please, stay safe this holiday season. We want to see all of you when we do return to learning in our school buildings."

