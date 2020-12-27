 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former superintendent, choir teacher in Ferguson-Florissant schools die from coronavirus
0 comments

Former superintendent, choir teacher in Ferguson-Florissant schools die from coronavirus

{{featured_button_text}}

Former Ferguson-Florissant schools superintendent Stan Scheer died in Colorado on Dec. 13 of COVID-19. He was 77.

Scheer led the north St. Louis County district from 1996 to 1999 before moving to Colorado to serve as superintendent of Littleton schools. He previously served as an assistant superintendent for Rockwood schools.

Scheer's wife Marian also died from the virus days earlier, according to media reports from Colorado.

Retired McCluer North High School choir teacher Richard “Ike” Eichenberger died Wednesday, also of coronavirus, according to a letter to parents from Ferguson-Florissant Superintendent Joseph Davis.

"The dangers of this virus are real, and our families, community and nation has lost so many lives as a result," Davis wrote Thursday. "Please, stay safe this holiday season. We want to see all of you when we do return to learning in our school buildings."

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports