Fourth and fifth graders can return to Lindbergh schools in south St. Louis County

Students in fourth and fifth grades can return to classrooms in the Lindbergh school district starting September 17, district officials said Wednesday.

Classes will be held on a hybrid schedule, with half of the students attending Tuesdays and Thursdays and the other half attending Wednesdays and Fridays. All students attend virtually on Mondays. The district in south St. Louis County also offers a fully virtual option for all students.

Kindergarten through third grade students in the district started the school year on the hybrid schedule. The district's preschool center has been open full-time since July.

Since school started last month, the district has reported one positive case of COVID-19 among students and no cases in preschool or elementary school staff members.

Also Wednesday, the county health department changed its recommendation for schools to stay in distance learning to allow for elementary schools to reopen. Nearly all of the 73 cases among students and school staff reported across the county have been in middle or high schools.

Last week, superintendents in the Rockwood and Mehlville school districts said they were already working on plans to bring back the younger grades to school buildings this month.

