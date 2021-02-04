Francis Howell School District approves modified plan to cut teaching positions, save $5 million

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The Francis Howell School Board on Thursday approved plans to lay off staff including 53 full-time teachers, a move they say will save the district about $5 million next year.
In addition to teachers, district officials said at least three administrator positions and 40 support staff positions will be cut. Many of the support staff positions are vacant now, including classroom aides, bus drivers and after-school staff.
District officials unanimously passed the modified cuts during a School Board meeting Thursday night. The Post-Dispatch reported earlier this week that a memo to School Board members had outlined deeper cuts staff cuts.
Many district teachers and students spoke in opposition to the cuts Thursday, including Francis Howell North High School teacher Shelly Parks, Missouri's 2019 teacher of the year.
"Cuts like these say to teachers, 'You're essential but not a priority. You're essential, but disposable,'" she said. "We ask teachers to show up for kids this year, to put themselves at risk, and their reward for doing so is a year of losing their job, or huge class sizes next year that will make them less effective on their job."
Parks said she typically teaches about 150 students a semester, but this past fall she taught about 192.
District voters rejected proposals for tax-rate increases on three occasions in recent years.
Ainslee Harkins, a senior at Francis Howell High, opposed the cuts, as she said seniority would cause the cuts to most affect the district's few Black teachers.
"A district who preaches equity and inclusion can't ignore its own actions which contribute to systemic racism, whether intentional or not," Harkins said.
Francis Howell’s enrollment dropped about 3% this year — by 550 students, to 17,014 — largely because the coronavirus pandemic pushed more families to enroll in private schools or switch to homeschooling, state education leaders say.