Francis Howell School District approves modified plan to cut teaching positions, save $5 million

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The Francis Howell School Board on Thursday approved plans to lay off staff including 53 full-time teachers, a move they say will save the district about $5 million next year.

In addition to teachers, district officials said at least three administrator positions and 40 support staff positions will be cut. Many of the support staff positions are vacant now, including classroom aides, bus drivers and after-school staff.

District officials unanimously passed the modified cuts during a School Board meeting Thursday night. The Post-Dispatch reported earlier this week that a memo to School Board members had outlined deeper cuts staff cuts.

Many district teachers and students spoke in opposition to the cuts Thursday, including Francis Howell North High School teacher Shelly Parks, Missouri's 2019 teacher of the year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}