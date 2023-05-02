Zidian Walker recently met her idol, NASA astronaut Mae Jemison, at a speaking engagement at Principia College.

"Meeting Dr. Jamison was like meeting the future version of myself that I aspire to be," said Zidian, 13. "It was awe inspiring to hear more about all that she's accomplished and achieved since her time in space."

Zidian has wanted to be an astronaut since she first learned to read. That's when she discovered Jemison, who in 1992 became the first Black woman in space.

In summer 2021, Zidian launched her career goals this month at Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, wearing Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses to match Jemison's own pair.

"I started idolizing Mae Jemison and set the goal to be an astronaut and now I know really what you have to do to become an astronaut," said Zidian at the time. "I have already decided the course of study, which I want to be any form of biology that I have the opportunity to study, and a doctorate in aerospace engineering. I can be an astronaut or a rocket scientist."