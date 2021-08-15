Francis Howell sixth-grader launches her astronaut dream with trip to Space Camp

Zidian Walker has wanted to be an astronaut since she first learned to read. That's when she discovered NASA astronaut Mae Jemison, who in 1992 became the first African American woman in space.

"I started idolizing Mae Jemison and set the goal to be an astronaut and now I know really what you have to do to become an astronaut," said Zidian, 11. "I have already decided the course of study, which I want to be any form of biology that I have the opportunity to study, and a doctorate in aerospace engineering. I can be an astronaut or a rocket scientist."

Zidian launched her career goals this month at Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama. She packed a pair of Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses, a gift from her teacher to match Jemison's own pair.

"When Zidian was in kindergarten, she could tell me all about space and NASA," said Amy Howell, who leads the Spectra (gifted) program at Henderson Elementary in St. Charles County. "She has always loved space and so do I, and we've always had this connection."

"I decided that she needed to have aviator sunglasses because that's what the pilots and astronauts wear," said Howell, who attended Space Camp for educators in 2015.