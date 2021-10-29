Fraternity events able to resume at University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Fraternity and sorority presidents at the University of Missouri were told this week that fraternity events were allowed to resume on Friday.

The email from the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life said that events such as new member education and social functions may resume, The Columbia Missourian reported.

Fraternity activities were suspended Oct. 20 after a member of Phi Gamma Delta was hospitalized with suspected alcohol poisoning. The student remained in critical condition Thursday.

University spokesman Christian Basi said he “can’t confirm any information” regarding the email.

The university’s Interfraternity Council also issued a statement on Twitter Wednesday outlining its new social event policies, which will require chapters to meet with council executives to discuss risk management before holding an event. Chapters must also update their risk management and incident response plans.

The university withdrew recognition of Phi Gamma Delta last week.