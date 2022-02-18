From the archives: Minnie Liddell, a mother on the march

The Post-Dispatch originally published this profile of Minnie Liddell on May 31, 1998. She died in 2004.

ST. LOUIS — When Minnie Liddell and her North Side neighbors challenged the city schools in 1972, they weren't thinking about politics or buses or $1.3 billion. They were demanding what all parents want for their children — a good education.

The hour was late and the words were slurred, but the voice was strong and the passion was clear. Just as she was 25 years earlier, when the city's school system was shipping her son Craton off to his fourth school in seven years, Minnie Liddell was angry.

Back then, she was angry enough to round up other parents and take the schools to court. Now, in a stifling basement cafeteria at Roosevelt High School, after nine hours of questions and answers and speechifying about buses and dollars and lawsuits, she was angry enough to scold state senators and representatives and anyone else still around past midnight.

She carried no notes. She'd prepared no text. For so long, she'd ridden out repeated assaults on her seemingly impossible mission to get good schools for black kids that her frustration over the deseg plan poured out.

"I got out of my sickbed hoping I would hear something new and different, but I didn't. I hear the state still trying to deny their guilt in perpetuating segregation for 100-and-some years in the state of Missouri, mandated by law. I hear the Board of Education laying claim to what a wonderful job they're doing with what they have.

"Parents do not have that kind of faith in them. If they did, there would not be 13,000 kids on a bus every day going to St. Louis County.

"We are asking for the same thing today, 25 years later, as we were asking in 1972: that is a quality, integrated education. Everyone wants to know whether integration works. Well, I can tell you what don't work. Segregated education didn't work. It didn't work for me, and it didn't work for a lot of black people.

"You owe it to the children of St. Louis to provide them some choices and a quality education. And if you don't see that happens, all of us are going to pay for it. Each and every one of us is going to pay for it."

Her words projected about all the strength she has left. Since a stroke robbed her of the stamina she needed to push her case, she can't speak clearly, or move readily, or plan what she'll do tomorrow. This once-robust woman sparked a crusade that spawned a daily student exchange between city and county, with an unrepentant state paying the $1.3 billion bill. Now, the state Legislature has moved to end the court case. And Minnie Liddell, a virtual prisoner to her deteriorating health, sits in her darkened North County apartment and recalls her struggle.

Mill Creek

Minnie Liddell's impact would have been hard to foresee from the Mill Creek Valley neighborhood where she grew up. Her mother, Eddie May Thompson, settled in 1940 after arriving from Starkville, Miss. Minnie was nine months old.

Abandoned by her father and leaving behind a brother, Minnie lived with her mother a couple of blocks from Lincoln Elementary School, where the only whites were the mailman and the owners of the mom-and-pop store on the corner. Mill Creek life was far from easy, but it was a different kind of tough from what inner-city life became as the decades wore on.

Here, you shut the doors to keep out flies, not trouble. You only worried about the neighbors if you were the one doing wrong.

"Everybody felt free, if they saw you doing something you wasn't supposed to be doing, to chastise you, and you hoped and prayed they didn't tell your mother because you were going to get chastised or worse again," she says. "There was always an eye on you. It was more of a community than you get nowadays."

The wider world didn't show itself much, so Minnie went off searching. The main library downtown loomed like a castle, and its books yielded the secrets of black history recorded far from Mill Creek. For a gawky teen-ager with aching insecurities, such knowledge was like magic.

So was the attention of her eighth-grade teacher, Earl Cook. He was the kind of man all the girls had a crush on, a grown-up whose company made you feel better than you felt anywhere else.

"He always told me, 'Minnie, you've got a brain. You've got a brain. Don't you get carried away.' He opened up worlds for us that we didn't even know existed. For me, it was a life saver. I have to be honest, I wasn't getting a lot of that at home. Schools can be that safe place. They can be that place that will help a child."

When she was in Washington Tech, the black high school, her mother got sick. With no food stamps and welfare of $39 a month, Minnie quit the 11th grade to take a job that paid 75 cents an hour to re-size pants at a uniform rental company named Clean Coverall,. That's where she worked on July 8, 1956, when she took a chance on a blind date with Charles Liddell.

It was indifference at first sight — "I didn't like him at all, and he didn't like me." They still managed to spend time together every day but one over the next three months until they married in October.

In 1959, Craton came along, then Donna in 1960, Charles Jr. in 1961 and Brian in 1963. Minnie stayed home, in her new role as mama. But her love of learning remained. At the age of 27, with four small children, she passed her high school equivalency test on her first try.

It was easy for someone in touch with the world. "That's all I had to do — talk baby talk with those babies and read newspapers." Soon, others would read about her.

A letter ends a dream

Black families in north St. Louis didn't grow too attached to their schools in the 1960s. They never knew where the system would send their children the next year. Schools crowded too many students into too few classrooms. Principals converted storage rooms, auditoriums and any other space they could find into space to teach students. Dilapidated buildings closed, only to reopen when population shifts forced school boundaries a few blocks one way or the other.

When the neighborhood schools couldn't pack any more students in, Bi-State buses carried children across town to the South Side, which had its share of overcrowding. But busing never seemed to go from south to north.

The Liddell family endured its share from the summer ritual of changing assignments. The family had lived since 1962 at 4603 Carter Avenue, through the time that Craton was assigned first to Ashland School for kindergarten, then over to Walbridge for first, second and third grade, then back closer to home at Yeatman for fourth and fifth.

The transfers could be tough on kids and parents alike. At Walbridge, students beat up Craton regularly. When Minnie and Charles traveled there one night for a PTA meeting, someone flattened all four tires on their car.

After such hostility, Yeatman was a dream. A brand-new building greeted the four Liddell children. Their classmates hailed from professional families and blue-collar families. Principal George Fischer knew the students by name. He invited parents to help run the school.

The dream ended when an unwelcome letter arrived in the Liddells' mailbox in late August of 1971. Craton and all of his siblings would have to move again. This time, Craton, was to report to Bates School, all the way on the other side of Fairground Park, farther from home than ever.

Minnie and Charles wanted no part of that neighborhood and its derelict buildings. Families like the Liddells moved away from places like that. It looked bombed out.

"All we got was a notice in the mail, a very formal form letter, 'Tell you that your children, so and so and so and so and so, will be assigned to the Bates Elementary School, we're sorry to have to do this, blah, blah, blah."'

News of the transfers spread from house to house, propelled by years of pent-up anger. "I went talking and ringing bells and trying to see if parents was as upset as I was," she said.

They were. About 100 neighbors collected in the church across from Yeatman to talk grassroots strategy.

Parents demanded a meeting with the School Board, particularly the four black members. The four not only skipped the meeting; they ignored the invitation. Parents pressed the area superintendent; he turned them down, too.

So the families of Yeatman turned to a familiar form of protest. With Minnie Liddell as their leader, the Concerned Parents of North St. Louis took up pickets outside their almost-new school building with its popular principal. They seemed to stand little chance against the bureaucrats who ruled at 911 Locust Street.

"The board really thought that if they ignored us, we would go away. That was the way they had handled parents' protests in the past. They would just wait you out."

A boycott

The parents didn't lose interest. Just the opposite. They dug in. They called a boycott, and for a time, Yeatman's overcrowding problem solved itself; half of its 900 pupils stayed home. But many families quickly capitulated and the children climbed on the buses to Bates. About 25 pupils, including the Liddells, learned at home for a full six weeks. When school officials finally agreed to assign the children to Simmons School, the boycott ended. Back in class, the students caught up with their peers quickly.

At the same time, a protest by white parents of a plan to send students from Froebel School to Madison School — both on the South Side — succeeded, and the transfers were canceled. The outcome did not go unnoticed up north.

Demands grew. The North Side parents flocked to board meetings, using guerrilla tactics to make their views known: Set term limits for board members. Let parents review school administrators. Keep order on the buses. Tear down abandoned buildings in school neighborhoods. Add security on the playground at recess and in the lunchroom.

Such confrontation jolted long-time board leader Daniel Schlafly and his colleagues.

Minnie recalled the confrontational board meetings this way: "They'd sit there real stone-faced. Then the president hit the gavel and he said, 'Next!' I kind of changed the structure of their meetings, though. They couldn't make me sit down. I talked as long as I wanted to, and I said what I wanted to say. I think Schlafly thought I was crazy for a long time.

"The more we were rebuffed, the more angry I became. I saw these people with the total control of my children's lives and futures in their hands, and none of them really gave a damn."

On their own, the North Side parents found two lawyers and held barbecues and dances and raffles to raise filing fees. They went to federal court on Feb. 18, 1972, charging discrimination against black students through school boundaries that resulted in racial segregation. They demanded equal schools, with staff, students and resources not allocated by race. They wanted change "at the earliest possible date."

'Don't talk back'

While the parents fought in court, the Liddell children faced their own battles. A mother on the march was definitely a mixed blessing.

A few teachers were glad someone was working for equality. More often, though, the word from the front of the room was: You think you can get away with something just because your mother is Minnie Liddell? What would your mother think if she knew what you were doing?

Here's what she thought: The spotlight wouldn't always be gentle, but the focus had to stay sharp.

"I always had a standing rule with my children: Even if a teacher was wrong, they were not to talk back. They were not to retaliate. We would take care of that. Because if they got themselves in trouble, it only muddied the water. It made me have to deal with the principal or the teacher about their behavior rather than about the teacher's behavior."

Obeying that rule wasn't easy. When Craton gave the wrong answer in trigonometry, the teacher wanted him to wear a dunce cap and sit in the corner. He refused and went straight to the principal's office. Minnie and Charles went to school to complain.

Not that Craton's grades were all that good when the suit was filed. But once his family started attracting attention, he figured he was like the preacher's kid who'd better do right, and his work improved.

Both parents were strict. When Minnie took over at night, her children had a "streetlight curfew. When the streetlights come on, I better hear four sets of feet coming down the street, trying to get into the house."

'Intact family'

They may not have appreciated the strictness at the time, but Craton and company now see that some of their friends who had more freedom are in jail; others are dead. They realize that as children, they got everything they needed and most of what they wanted.

As the oldest, Craton was the leader, organizing events like "Do Not Talk To Donna Day" and making his sister hustle to keep up with everybody else. Brian and Chuck were musicians, Brian on the trombone and Chuck on the trumpet.

Music was everywhere: Frank Sinatra to Bessie Smith, "West Side Story" to "The Music Man," from the classics to show tunes to the dirty low-down blues.

Sports and outdoor activities filled summers and weekends, though Minnie was never much of a camper. When Michael was born in 1976 — 13 years after the rest — he always had a large, ready-made cheering section for his games and musical performances.

Donna became pregnant in high school, giving Michael a built-in playmate in Kendra, 11 months younger, more like a sister than a niece. Donna still graduated high school in three and a half years, and she told her devastated parents that if they would stick by her, it would never happen again. They did. It didn't.

Charles cared for the two newcomers during the day. The Liddells closed ranks. Minnie remembered being alone with her mother, and she made sure her children saw how special a family bond could be.

"My kids have what I didn't have," she says. "They have an intact family. Hell or high water, I was going to keep my family together. I was going to stay married to my husband."

Minnie goes to court

The court case also brought them together against an outside world that was not always kind. After working all day, Minnie had so many calls at night the family finally got a second line. Time spent on the case was time away from them.

"They used to say to me, 'Mama, why don't you just leave it alone? We're tired of being in the spotlight all the time.' I would say, 'But, you know, we started it.' "

Finally, more than five years after the suit was filed, the trial began. The city had opened a few magnet schools, but the larger issues remained unsettled.

Bernice Yarber, whose daughter Deborah also was a plaintiff in the case, had shopped with Minnie for a three-piece red suit to make a majestic impression on the witness stand.

"She was very stately," Yarber said. "She walked into a building that belonged to her, in front of a judge whose salary she paid."

Dorothy Springer, a white parent who started as an antagonist and ended up a friend — as well as a member of the School Board — was in the courtroom the day that Minnie walked in. It was Oct. 20, 1977.

"She filled the doors," Springer said. "It almost looked like the doors weren't big enough for her presence. Her voice was firm. It had conviction. It had compassion."

By now, Minnie had grown more sophisticated than the naive mother who thought pestering the School Board would bring good schools for her kids. Her lawyers prepped her: Look your questioners straight in the eye. Don't let them make you uncomfortable; you make them uncomfortable. You know the case better than they do.

They needn't have worried. She wasn't awed by the hushed, formal atmosphere of the legal proceedings or the stacks of exhibits that filled Judge James Meredith's high-ceilinged courtroom. She'd armed herself with passionate persistence and a touch of sass.

Asked about the advantages of having all her children at Yeatman school, close to home, Minnie testified:

"We had moved into a false security, you know, unfortunately into a false security. We had our kids home. We were going to keep them there, and things were going good. That was wrong, but that was the way we felt."

Q: It was wrong that you felt good about keeping your kids home?

A: It was wrong that we felt secure. We really wasn't. Black kids have never been secure in our system.

Q: That's a natural desire on the part of parents?

A: I assume so. I wouldn't know. I haven't had a lot of experiences with it.

The questioning turned to how to best desegregate the schools.

Q: Did that plan propose extensive busing from one side of town to the other?

A: It does not mention how we are going to get kids to magnet schools either. Busing wasn't used there, but it was impossible to get them there any other way. Busing just isn't mentioned.

Q: I see. And if I understand you correctly, you think it should be?

A: I don't care.

Q: You don't care?

A: I don't care how you move them. I told you that all along. Helicopters, bicycles, roller skates, get them there. Busing is someone else's problem, not mine.

Asked how she liked the magnet schools, Minnie replied:

"I feel just as comfortable with my children in three different magnets way away from home as Yeatman. I had to grow to that. I had to grow to know that I could reach throughout my city. It became my community rather than a few, couple of blocks. The city is my community now."

Q: How many years did it take you to grow comfortable?

A: It took me a lot of years. It took me a lot of years. I'm glad I made it. I hope I never stop growing.

Crafting a remedy

The growth went on.

By now, the NAACP had entered the case, joining a lengthy list on both sides that included the Justice Department; a competing group of white families known as the Concerned Parents for Neighborhood Schools; and the state of Missouri.

After the 13-week trial, Meredith ruled against the Liddell plaintiffs and the others, saying city schools had not intentionally segregated students or violated any laws. But in March 1980, a federal appeals court found otherwise and ordered a citywide busing plan drawn up for that fall. The job of producing that plan in a scant three months fell to Minnie and 19 others from all over the city.

In an atmosphere where "busing" was a call to battle, the group traveled around town, gathering public opinion. Many white parents did not want black kids in their neighborhoods and did not want to send their own children to all-black schools. Black parents seeking good schools worked to shift the focus. As the civil rights saying went, "It's not the bus — it's us."

That tension sometimes spilled over into the desegregation planning committee. By now, the last of Minnie's four oldest children was about to graduate and Michael was entering kindergarten. But her passion burned as strong as ever.

The panel met regularly at what is now Harris-Stowe State University. Some white parents found Minnie's style too volatile.

Others, like Jerrianne Adams, a founder of the white parents' group and the mother of eight children at South Side schools, came to see that their goal and Minnie's goal were the same: a good education for their kids. They weren't racial crusaders. They were parents.

Like Minnie, Adams was involved in her children's schools when officials announced a plan to bus them out of the neighborhood. "When they said that, all hell broke loose," Adams said.

Appointed to Meredith's committee, she embarked on a personal course in race relations that would last several years. She got to know many black parents, but with Minnie she forged a friendship that remains close today.

Adams recalls fiery meetings at which different factions tried to find common ground. Minnie, she says, had no trouble getting her views across.

"We hammered and hammered and hammered," Adams says, "trying to get things acceptable to everyone. She didn't yell and scream. She was an imposing woman who could make her point. She was very strong. In the end, we were all strong women who could make our points. She was instrumental in teaching me some of that."

Mixing reason and emotion, Minnie kept the remedy planning group focused. The citywide busing plan that it would produce would be only the beginning of the effort to desegregate St. Louis' schools. The next task would be to bring in schools from St. Louis County, a step that Minnie had long realized could be explosive without necessarily improving education. To that end, she came up with a most unlawyerly plea: "Build some love into the remedy plan."

For this day, though, the Meredith group had found common ground between North and South. In an emotional climax, the drafters gathered around a large conference table and joined hands, black and white, to sing "We Shall Overcome."

The magnets

Craton, Donna, Chuck and Brian had only a few years in the magnet schools to enjoy the benefits of their mother's efforts. Michael's time was different — visual and performing arts schools from the start, and a whole new perspective as well.

He still had to put up with teacher attitude: "I know who your mother is. If you continue to act up like that, I'm going to call her and she's going to come up here."

That didn't stop him from using his talent as a mimic to win the class clown award at Marquette Middle School. It did give him a keen insight into what busing could and couldn't do.

"My mother constantly drilled it into my head, so I could get it right," he says. "She told me if people said it's not working, to defend it. She instilled in me that you should be able to go to any place you want to go and do anything you want to do, instead of people telling you where you have to go.

"Maybe whites will be on one side of the lunchroom and blacks on the other side, but they still have to ride the bus with them and learn about what they are like, instead of the stereotypical description of them. If you go to school with someone for 13 years, I don't care what color you are, you're going to learn something about them."

When it came time for high school, field trips showed him what county schools like Parkway North or Hazelwood East had to offer. But his family's commitment to the city remained firm, and he chose Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. In the end, he was glad: Teachers there helped him get a full music scholarship to Jackson State University in Mississippi.

The system that used to shunt students from place to place, from year to year, now provides them a choice. Test scores aren't so hot, and massive management problems remain. But the Liddells consider themselves proof the desegregation program can not only work, but be a plus.

"Every time I hear someone say that the transfer program is killing the schools," Craton says, "it just sends a chill up my back. It's not mandatory. It's about choice. It's not important to me if you sit next to a white student. It's the fact that you should have a choice about what you feel comfortable with. That's what it's all about."

Failing health

Improving the schools wasn't the only way Minnie was trying to improve young people's lives. She also worked in Job Corps with 400 teens who needed another chance to make it in life. She instinctively knew how to help mend battered lives, one at a time.

But she couldn't do much when her family's history of bad health caught up with her. Her mother had died at age 39 from complications of diabetes; Minnie was the first woman in four generations on her mother's side to live past 40. In the late '80s, she was diagnosed with diabetes and had surgery three times in four years.

She had always been able to bounce back, but that changed in the fall of 1996, at age 57. She went into Christian Northeast Hospital with appendicitis. She had a heart attack on the operating table and was still in cardiac intensive care when she had a stroke eight days later. She was in the hospital for a month. Her days of bouncing back were over.

Intensive therapy has brought her part way. But the left side of her face is immobile, and damage to the optic nerve robbed her control of her left eye. To someone who has never heard her speak, her words can be hard to make out at first. She can't drive. Sores on her feet from diabetes make it difficult to walk. Even standing can be tough.

She's quick to laugh and says her memory is bad, but she still can recall names and dates and strategies from more than 25 years ago.

Doctors and nurses fill her schedule, and she can't even make it to the store or church like she used to. Earlier this month, congestive heart failure landed her back in the hospital for a few days.

Before the stroke, she took care of Charles, who was forced to retire after 33 years with the Post Office because of the early stages of multiple sclerosis and leukemia. They left the city for the first time in their lives, to an apartment in north St. Louis County, where Donna has moved in to help out.

"I've dealt with a lot of depression," Minnie says, "but life goes on."

Now, Charles spends his days in a recliner in front of the living room television, with Minnie nearby on a striped love seat. They have matching multi-pronged walking sticks, but they don't get around much any more. Others will have to take up her fight.

"I've become more of a thinker. I'm not able to get out there and fight any more. It's going to take those young parents now who have the stamina, the physical fitness and the anger that's necessary to get out there and fight for their kids."

Standing ovation

On the day last October that the legislators came to Roosevelt High School, she wasn't sure how much fight she had left. But she managed to arrive with Craton about 5 p.m., two hours after the hearing began, and heard a parade of educators, parents, students and politicians talk about what she started — all because she was tired of having her children shipped from school to school.

Some witnesses liked the program and wanted it to continue; others complained it had wasted money and ruined neighborhoods. Legislators were looking for a way out, a way to end the program but keep its gains. The bill they passed this month could mean the end of Craton Liddell et al vs. the Board of Education of the City of St. Louis, though not necessarily in a way that Minnie likes.

Finally, after midnight, Minnie Liddell moved with dignity and deliberation to the small table set up for witnesses. Not all the lawmakers were still around, and the audience had thinned as well. Those who were left heard a perspective unlike any other, from a student and a mother and a frustrated, weary crusader.

"You can see thousands of pieces of paper with Craton Liddell vs. the Board of Education on them. He will be 39 years old in January and the body that you represent is saying the same thing.

"You tell me the board has done the best it can do? When they know the things that are missing for our children? They haven't done the things that the court has mandated them to do. I challenge them to tell me they have. They have not done the things the court has mandated them to do. You people represent all of us, and we all pay taxes.

"I think you have the responsibility to stop talking at us about money all the time and talk to us about what's happening with our young people throughout the state of Missouri. Thank you."

The few people left gave her a standing ovation. The legislators had no questions.