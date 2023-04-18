JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson has appointed three new members to the University of Missouri Board of Curators, the governing body for the four-campus system.

Robert Blitz of St. Louis, a Parson campaign donor, replaces Greg Hoberock of Washington, Missouri on the board. Blitz is a partner at the Blitz, Bardgett and Deutsch law firm and graduated from the University of Missouri School of Law. Blitz served as co-chair of a stadium task force that sought to keep the Rams in St. Louis. He also represents the St. Louis Regional Convention & Sports Complex Authority, which owns the Dome at the America's Center, where the Rams used to play.

Robert Fry of Greenwood will fill a vacant seat on the eight-member board. Fry is an orthodontist and founder of the nonprofit DuckHorn Outdoors Adventures. He received his dental degree from the University of Missouri, Kansas City.

Another Parson donor, Jeanne Sinquefield of Westphalia, will fill a second vacant seat on the board. Sinquefield is married to GOP mega-donor Rex Sinquefield and the couple has donated at least $17 million to the University of Missouri, where the music center is named for them.

Jeanne Sinquefield led the university's system review commission in 2016 following racial justice protests on the flagship campus.

The Sinquefields are known for education reform stances that earned them a private meeting in 2017 with former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in the Trump administration.

All eight members of the board of curators have been nominated by Republican governors, including two by former Gov. Eric Greitens and six by Parson.

The board next meets Thursday at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.