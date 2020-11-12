Gov. Parson relaxes school guidance on coronavirus quarantines in Missouri

Students and teachers will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days if they were exposed to COVID-19 if all parties were wearing a mask, Missouri officials said Thursday.

"If a district or charter school has a mask mandate in place and all individuals are wearing masks correctly, as long as they do not begin to show symptoms, those close contacts may continue to attend school in person," Gov. Mike Parson said at a press conference.

Around 50 schools across the St. Louis region have switched to virtual learning this week as coronavirus cases surge. School leaders have said the primary issue with the closures has been maintaining adequate staffing because of the high number of quarantined teachers.

Trying to teach students in-person and virtually, when sometimes quarantining themselves, has been exhausting and unsustainable for teachers, said Margie Vandeven, state education commissioner.

Keeping students and staff in schools, where they are masked in small groups that are socially distanced may be the safest place for them during the coronavirus surge, Vandeven said.

"The school environment has not contributed substantially to the spread of the novel coronavirus," said Dr. Rachel Orscheln of St. Louis Children's Hospital, who also spoke at the press conference.

