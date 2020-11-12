 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Parson relaxes school guidance on coronavirus quarantines in Missouri
0 comments
top story

Gov. Parson relaxes school guidance on coronavirus quarantines in Missouri

Margie Vandeven

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven spoke at a press conference hosted by Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 (screenshot)

Students and teachers will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days if they were exposed to COVID-19 if all parties were wearing a mask, Missouri officials said Thursday.

"If a district or charter school has a mask mandate in place and all individuals are wearing masks correctly, as long as they do not begin to show symptoms, those close contacts may continue to attend school in person," Gov. Mike Parson said at a press conference.

Around 50 schools across the St. Louis region have switched to virtual learning this week as coronavirus cases surge. School leaders have said the primary issue with the closures has been maintaining adequate staffing because of the high number of quarantined teachers.

Trying to teach students in-person and virtually, when sometimes quarantining themselves, has been exhausting and unsustainable for teachers, said Margie Vandeven, state education commissioner.

Keeping students and staff in schools, where they are masked in small groups that are socially distanced may be the safest place for them during the coronavirus surge, Vandeven said.

"The school environment has not contributed substantially to the spread of the novel coronavirus," said Dr. Rachel Orscheln of St. Louis Children's Hospital, who also spoke at the press conference.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports