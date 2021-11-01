Governor appoints new Missouri school board member from Chesterfield

Gov. Michael Parson has appointed Kerry Casey of Chesterfield to the state Board of Education, replacing Vic Lenz of St. Louis.

Casey is a vice president at the financial company Exegy. She is a founding board member of the KIPP St. Louis charter school network and also serves on the boards of Lift for Life and the Patriot Training Foundation.

“Kerry’s proven record of success in developing a vision and managing teams to achieve goals, along with her lifelong dedication to children and public service, make her an ideal candidate for the State Board of Education,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven, in a statement. “We are eager to have Kerry join the board and are looking forward to the insight she will bring to educational policy.”

Lenz has served on the state board since June 2013. His term expired in July 2019 but he has continued serving until the governor appointed his replacement.

“Vic is a steadfast, tireless advocate for public education and we cannot thank him enough for his service on the board and his commitment to the students of Missouri,” said Charlie Shields, president of the Missouri Board of Education, in a statement. “His wisdom and perspective have been greatly appreciated over the years.”

Casey's term ends in July 2027.

