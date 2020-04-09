Governor: Missouri schools will not reopen this spring

The school closure order won praise from state school groups.

The Missouri School Boards' Association, for example, called it a "necessary step to protect the health and safety of our students, teachers, staff and communities."

"Even though traditional classes will not resume this school year, education of our students will continue for the remainder of the year," Executive Director Melissa Randol said.

Parson said his granddaughter was among those set to graduate from high school.

“For you seniors out there, I understand how disappointing that can be not to have a graduation ceremony,” Parson said. “I know you’ve worked hard for 12 years.”

Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven acknowledged that the decision raises multiple questions, including how districts will handle summer school, graduation ceremonies and the need for internet services in rural areas.

“Please know our department is working quickly to address these and other questions,” Vandeven said.

In St. Louis, public schools had been closed through April 22, with an eye on reopening for a final month of classes. The district is scheduled to end the year on May 21 with no students in its buildings.