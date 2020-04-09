Governor: Missouri schools will not reopen this spring

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson ordered all classrooms in Missouri to remain closed through the end of the school year Thursday.
The announcement came as 77 people in the state have died because of the coronavirus as of Thursday. More than 3,500 have tested positive.
"We are ordering all Missouri public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year with the exceptions of nutrition services and child care that are outlined in our recent health order," Parson said in a Facebook post.
Although all school districts and charter schools had already closed voluntarily, Parson formally ordered schools to shut down on March 21 in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19.
Parson had faced criticism for waiting until districts had already ended in-school classes to make his move. At the time, he said such decisions should be left up to local school boards.
But, his stance on issuing more restrictions on movement has evolved in recent days as the death toll from the deadly respiratory disease has risen.
He ordered Missourians to begin staying at home earlier this week.
The school closure order won praise from state school groups.
The Missouri School Boards' Association, for example, called it a "necessary step to protect the health and safety of our students, teachers, staff and communities."
"Even though traditional classes will not resume this school year, education of our students will continue for the remainder of the year," Executive Director Melissa Randol said.
Parson said his granddaughter was among those set to graduate from high school.
“For you seniors out there, I understand how disappointing that can be not to have a graduation ceremony,” Parson said. “I know you’ve worked hard for 12 years.”
Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven acknowledged that the decision raises multiple questions, including how districts will handle summer school, graduation ceremonies and the need for internet services in rural areas.
“Please know our department is working quickly to address these and other questions,” Vandeven said.
In St. Louis, public schools had been closed through April 22, with an eye on reopening for a final month of classes. The district is scheduled to end the year on May 21 with no students in its buildings.
The governor’s order came a day after St. Louis Public Schools began distributing nearly 10,000 tablet computers to students participating in distance learning.
The district also plans to hand out 4,000 mobile hotspots to families without internet access.
Other school districts were scheduled to be in session longer.
The last day for students in the Francis Howell School District was set at May 28.
The Ferguson-Florissant School District was set to end its year on June 3.
The governor said the closures, as well as other efforts to promote social distancing, can help slow the spread of the illness.
"We need everyone to continue following the stay-home order," Parson said.
