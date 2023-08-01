ST. LOUIS — Harris-Stowe State University said Tuesday it has launched a new tagline — “Potential, Possibility and Power” — after a yearlong rebranding effort that included surveys, focus groups and student feedback.
“We are very excited about what this message conveys to our Harris-Stowe family and to all the communities we serve,” said Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith, university president, said in a press release. “We are excited about our scholars, what they bring and who they are. And we are dedicated to ensuring that they graduate with bright futures enabling them to contribute throughout the region and the world. ‘Potential, Possibility and Power’ says it all.”
In addition to the tagline, Harris-Stowe also updated its brand standards guide, PowerPoint, business cards, Wordmark logo, colors and letterhead.