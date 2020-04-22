Hawley criticizes major universities for accepting federal relief

ST. LOUIS — Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Wednesday blasted universities that received federal relief funds but have so far refused to use their "massive" endowments to buffer the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

"I’m tired of hearing from university execs that 'it wouldn’t be prudent' to tap their endowments in this crisis," Hawley said in one of several posts on Twitter, using language similar to that in a recent Washington University letter to employees.

"Fine," he continued. "But don’t come begging federal taxpayers for money while you sit on billions in endowment funds and students suffer."

The posts come after President Donald Trump called out Harvard University in a press briefing Tuesday, saying the school should return a $8.6 million grant it received as part of a stimulus package, Reuters reported.

Hawley said he wanted to introduce legislation that would prevent federal relief money from going to universities with large endowments until they spend some of the funds to "help their students and cover costs of this emergency."