Financial issues identified in a state audit released last year have been addressed, Hazelwood School District officials said Tuesday.
State auditor Nicole Galloway launched the audit in 2017 after a group of parents circulated a petition asking for a review of the district’s financial practices. Galloway’s findings, presented in May 2018, included lax financial oversight, questionable spending and improper attendance reporting. She recommended 22 steps the district could take to improve.
At a school board meeting Tuesday, the district detailed how it has addressed each issue.
The district now has a full-time internal auditor. Superintendent Nettie Collins-Hart said that person’s job is to help train clerical staff on documenting money received. She also monitors financial activity at each school and at the district level.
“All of this (work) does not mean we are done,” Christopher Norman, the district’s chief financial officer, told the board.
The finance department will be on the alert for “any instances of suspected fraud or suspicious activities,” Norman said. When a report is received, the internal auditor will investigate. He said there have been no instances reported this school year.
Collins-Hart said the district has provided monthly updates to the board over the past year. That reporting will continue next year, then become quarterly the following year.