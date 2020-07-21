Hazelwood School District to start school year online-only
Hazelwood School District to start school year online-only

Hazelwood West building

Hazelwood West building

 Rick Graefe

The Hazelwood School District voted unanimously Tuesday night to start school this fall with online-only learning.

When conditions related to coronavirus improve, the district will consider blending virtual and in-person learning, according to a news release from the district. 

“The Hazelwood School District plan and its contingencies are evidence that the safety of our school community is our top priority,” Superintendent Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart said in the release. “We have listened to our stakeholders and believe this is the best way forward.”

Several area school districts have announced plans for a blended model, where students can either split time between online and in-person learning or choose to do one or the other full time. 

The Ferguson-Florissant School District announced last week that instruction this fall will likely be online-only.

For a list of what various school districts have decided, visit here

Sports