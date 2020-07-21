Hazelwood School District to start school year online-only

The Hazelwood School District voted unanimously Tuesday night to start school this fall with online-only learning.
When conditions related to coronavirus improve, the district will consider blending virtual and in-person learning, according to a news release from the district.
“The Hazelwood School District plan and its contingencies are evidence that the safety of our school community is our top priority,” Superintendent Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart said in the release. “We have listened to our stakeholders and believe this is the best way forward.”
Several area school districts have announced plans for a blended model, where students can either split time between online and in-person learning or choose to do one or the other full time.
The Ferguson-Florissant School District announced last week that instruction this fall will likely be online-only.
