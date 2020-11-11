Hazelwood Schools launch public health campaign for COVID-19 resources

The Hazelwood School District has launched the Help Hazelwood Get Healthy campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging people to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands.
The ZIP codes in the north St. Louis County district have recorded some of the highest infection rates in the state, district leaders said. The district's schools have stayed all-virtual since the start of the school year.
"The key to returning to face-to-face learning for all students without interruption is improving the health of the entire community," reads a statement from the campaign. "The health of a community greatly impacts the level of health in school settings."
The district will pass out 10,000 resource kits Saturday at a drive-thru event, including thermometers, face masks, information about COVID-19 testing and a resource guide. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hazelwood Central High School, 15875 New Halls Ferry Road in Florissant.
